By Chioma Obinna & Isioma Iwelu

The Chief Medical Director of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, Prof Chris Bode on Monday in Lagos told visiting members of the House Representative Committee on Health that the protracted resident doctors ‘strike has caused instability and disruption of services in the healthcare system of the hospital.

This came as members of the House of Representative Committee on Health have urged Federal Government owned health institutions to seek support from multinational companies to develop infrastructures in their various facilities.

Bode who spoke while intimating members of the House of Representatives Committee on Health Institutions led by its Chairman, Dr. Pascal Chigozie Obi on challenges facing the hospital added that the ongoing strike has also disrupted training and research at the health institution.

According to him, a lot of confidence developed within the clientele base in the past 20 months of the COVID-19 pandemic has also been lost to the ongoing strike.

Continuing, he said coupled with the emigration of doctors, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has more than halved patronage and attendance in hospitals, affecting revenue generation and projected expansion.

Bode said: “The emigration of medical staff has eroded the staff strength in all professional cadres, as professional staff have been resigning and leaving for greener pastures.

“Staff shortage is caused by both the massive ongoing emigration and the expansion of facilities. This has stilled the efforts to increase our productivity and give succour to the patients.

“The rapidly deteriorating value of the Naira has an ongoing deleterious effect on awarded contracts and budget projections. All contractors have asked for variation and reviews because of cost overrun.”

Also speaking after a tour of facilities in the hospital, the Chairman, House Committee on Health Institutions, Dr Paschal Chigozie Obi who explained that the aim of the visit was to ensure that budgetary provisions were appropriately utilised commended LUTH for the projects the management has instituted through private public partnerships in the facility.

According to him, there was need for hospitals to collaborate with multinationals to develop infrastructures in the hospitals as government cannot do it alone.

He said: “From what we saw the last time we came, it is impressive. There is improvement this time around. Look at what they have done with the few people that they have listed here. We should be looking at a way to throw out a bill to make sure that the corporate social responsibility of these organisations is really looked into and they are tied to things like this.”

Vanguard News Nigeria