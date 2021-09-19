.

•Throw weight behind her as a new church leader

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Members and Partners of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) and Emmanuel Television in Ondo, Osun and Ekiti state said a cabal is after Prophetess Evelyn Joshua, the widow of the late Prophet TB Joshua because it is no longer business as usual in the church.

They, however, threw their support for the emergence of the widow as the new leader of the church.

They disowned Global Congress, a group purportedly from the area which rejected the widow of the late founder of SCOAN as new leader.

Addressing newsmen in Akure, their representatives, Dr Francis Bamidele, Osadare Olugbenga and Lanre Cole, alleged that those against the emergence of the new leader are looters who are afraid and out to cover their tracks.

They said, “We members and Partners of Synagogue Church of All Nations and Emmanuel TV in Akure and environs of Ondo, Ekiti and Osun hereby disclaim and dissociate ourselves from the news making the rounds about the acclaimed Global Congress of SCOAN members who said that Mrs Evelyn Joshua is not a pastor or part of the founding members of the church and rejected her emergence as the chosen leader of the church.

“We want to debunk this falsehood with absolute emphasis and to declare our full support for the emergence of Prophetess Evelyn Joshua, the wife of Prophet TB Joshua, as the leader and arrowhead of SCOAN, having been legitimately confirmed and pronounced by the Federal High Court Lagos.

“The Global Congress group and its so-called members are not known to us in Akure. None of us, genuine members and Partners, has ever come across this group and its members in several church programmes conducted in Akure or in the Lagos church auditorium in the last 20 years.

“The group president’s and the secretary’s names mentioned are outright fictitious, fake and non-existent.

“However, investigations revealed that the Global Congress group is not unconnected to a cabal, some disciples of Prophet TB Joshua who, upon the passing on to glory by Prophet TB Joshua on June 5, 2021, connived and diverted the church funds into their personal accounts and looted the treasury of the church with impunity.

“Prophetess Evelyn Joshua stood up against this looting spree by the disciples, some of whom have been sent packing.

“Now, because it was no longer business like before, the cabal became aggrieved and now using propaganda to fight the new leader of SCOAN.

“EFCC is already investigating the former disciples.

“The public is advised to disregard divisive statements emanating from the disgruntled elements”.

They said the wife of the late founder is a principal coordinator of the ministry, adding that she went through spiritual training like others in the ministry.

