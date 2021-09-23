South-West insists on PDP chairmanship

Less than 40 days to the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, national convention slated for October 30, the South-West zone of the party has insisted on producing the National Chairman.

A group, South-West PDP Alliance, made this position known on Wednesday night.

The group, in a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Dapo Folarin, insisted that this was the time for South-West to produce the National Chairman of PDP, adding that since the party came on board in 1999, the region had not got that position.

According to the history of PDP, North-West and North-East have produced two chairmen each, North-Central, five; South-East, three; South-South, one, and South-West, none.

He said PDP founding Chairman was Dr. Alex Ekweme, Anambra State; then Prince Vincent Eze Ogbulafor, Abia, and Okwesilieze Nwodo, Enugu State, all from South-East.

Chief Solomon Lar, Plateau State; Banabas Gemade, Benue State; Chief Audu Ogbeh, Benue; Dr. Amadu Ali, Kogi, and Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje, Kwara, all North-Centra.

Bamanga Tukur, Adamawa State; Adamu Muazu, Bauchi State, and Ali Modu Sheriff— all North-East.

Bello Haliru Mohammed, Kebbi State, and Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi, Kaduna, both North-West, while Prince Uche Secondus, who is from Rivers, represented South-South.

In view of the above, Folarin said, it’s only natural that the South-West Zone be allowed to produce the next National Chairman.

South-West PDP Alliance said that the zone should be given the sense of belonging and shouldn’t be alienated.

The group pointed out that the zone was very vital to PDP achievement in 2023, adding that the party had a lot to gain by allowing the South-West to produce the next Chairman of the party.

Emphasising that this is the time PDP should hold the zone very serious, the Alliance said that the zone had already got the President and Vice President, noting that only the position of Chairman is left for them.

