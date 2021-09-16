.

Super Eagles Supporters Club, SESC, has inducted Mr Lucky Monye as it’s national ambassador.

Speaking at Asaba, Delta State, during the induction ceremony, President of the SESC, Vincent Okumagba, said Monye also had the privilege of nominating five persons who could travel with the SESC to anywhere around the world.

Saying that Monye was the Monye is the first member to be inducted as ambassador in Delta state,

Okumagba noted that the body was formed several years ago to provide moral support to the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Reiterating that football had become the only unifying factor in Nigeria, he said the club travels with the Super Eagles anywhere around the world.

He said a screening committee of the body had identified Monye as a man who had helped society and people around him.

In his remarks after his decoration, Monye said he was privileged to be the first Delta among millions of people in the state to be nominated as SESC ambassador.

Monye assured that he would continue to support and partner with the SESC and join hands to chart a course for the football supporters club.