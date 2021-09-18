



Police timely intervention have saved the life of one Mr Akinlolu Ajayi, 54-years-old staff of Lagos State Government, who attempted to commit suicide by jumping into the lagoon.

The Lagos Police Spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said in a statement on Saturday that the incident happened on Wednesday at about 9.25 a.m.

He said the man worked with Lagos State Development and Property Corporate (LSDPC), Town Planning, Ilupeju Lagos.

Ajisebutu said that the man, who resident at No. 1, Owodunni Street, Oworonsoki, was seen on the Third Mainland Bridge trying to jump into the lagoon at the UNILAG waterfront area.

He said that the anti-crime patrol team from Bariga Police Division on a routine patrol of the area, immediately rescued the man and took him into protective custody.

The spokesman said that the suspect had been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for investigation and subsequent prosecution.

Ajisebutu said the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, directed that the family of the man should be contacted for necessary action.

“The CP appeals to members of the public not to take their own lives, no matter the challenges they are currently facing.

“He said such challenges are merely ephemeral. He further warns that such condemnable act is not only morally wrong but is also criminal,” Ajisebutu quoted the CP as saying.