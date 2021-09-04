.

…launch manhunt for fleeing suspects

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

Rivers Police Command said its men have killed two notorious cultists terrorising parts of the state during a gun duel.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, SP. Nnamdi Omoni, in a statement in Port Harcourt yesterday said one of the suspects was arrested at a community in Imo State, adding that others were picked within Emohua LGA.

Omoni stated that the suspects before they met their waterloo were terrorizing Ibaa community and its environs, adding that they had last week killed a man and his son during their operations.

Omoni said: “The Rivers State Police Command, while acting on credible information, yesterday 2/9/2021 arrested one Goodluck Ezekwu ‘m’, AKA ‘Big Daddy’ a notorious cult gang leader terrorising Ibaa Community in Emohua LGA, whose gang on 25/8/2021 killed one Amobi Oguzo ‘m’; his arch-rival and a biological son.

“In the course of Investigation, he was arrested in Imo State and taken to custody. During interrogation, he made useful confessions and led the Police Team to Ibaa Community, where one Ebere Amesi and other members of the gang were hibernating.

However, on sighting the Police, the said Ebere Amesi and his gang, aggressively engaged the Police in a fierce gun battle and in the exchange of fire, both Goodluck Ezekwu and Ebere Amesi were caught in the crossfire, where they sustained fatal gunshot wounds.

They were immediately taken to the Hospital and were confirmed dead by the Doctors.

In the wake of the encounter, one AK47 Rifle with Breech No:15422 and one Assault Rifle No: Q701697A, with three live ammunition were recovered.”

He noted that efforts have been intensified to ensure the arrest of the fleeing gang members and recover all their operational weapons.

He added: “The Commissioner of Police, CP Eboka Friday has condemned the attack on the Police and directed the Commanders of the Tactical Units to beef up security in Ibaa Community and its environs while calling on the youth to shun Cultism and the good people of Emohua LGA and indeed other well meaning people of the State to join hands with the Police, as we are irrevocably committed to rid the LGA and the entire State of all criminal elements.”

