The Police Command in Ogun said on Monday that they have arrested a suspected armed robber, Rotimi Ojugbele, at Ilaro/Owode Yewa road, while coming from a robbery operation.

Police spokesman in Ogun, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested on Monday at about 6.30 a.m., when the DPO Ilaro Division, CSP Olayemi Jacob, led his men on early morning patrol of the area.

“While on the road, two men on motorcycle with one of them carrying a bag were accosted for stop and search.

“Immediately they were stopped, one of them jumped down and took to his heels while the other one was quickly apprehended.

ALSO READ: Zoning: PDP won’t disappoint Nigerians — NEC member

“On searching the bag found with them, the following items were found in the bag: a double-barrel locally-made pistol, a single barrel locally-made pistol.

“Other items recovered from the suspect include nine live cartridges, one Samsung galaxy S8, two small Intel phones without sim card, two wrapped of weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, a white wristwatch and N460,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Edward Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to state criminal investigation and intelligence department for discreet investigation.

He also directed that the escaped suspect be hunted for and brought to justice.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria