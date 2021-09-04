In this part of the world, photography is mostly learned through apprenticeship by gaining experience from an established professional to know the rudiments of the game. After completion of the informal training, the next step is always to set up a studio, which involves capital.

Capital is the money used to start a business. In this case, the funds to get the necessary equipment would be put into consideration when planning to establish a photo studio.

But with PHANTOM X’s extraordinary camera features, users can become professional photographers producing high-quality photos because the latest device adopts industry-leading 50MP Ultra-Night Camera with a 1/1.3-inch Ultra-Large Sensor, making it easy to shoot crisp professional photos.

Explaining, General Manager, Tecno, Stephen Ha, noted: ‘’PHANTOM, re-defined as a flagship sub-brand of TECNO for the higher-end smartphone market, recently released its first premium smartphone PHANTOM X to the world.

‘’When it comes to general design, camera tech, storage and other additional aspects, this smartphone device delivers impressively.’’

To understand further, Stephen Ha highlighted the key features of the Phantom X device and an overview of the specifications of the device.

PHANTOM X comes with a 6.7-inch screen, embracing an infinity design with a 3D borderless screen. Unbounded by bezels, the 3D borderless screen features a large bending angle up to 70°.

I particularly like how this makes text and images blend seamlessly into infinity around the edges of the device. With a perfect grip angle of 36.5°projecting a great feel in the hand, PHANTOM X stands out as a fabulous choice for any smartphone user.

In terms of the rear of the device, PHANTOM X replaced the universally used back cover with an industry-leading silk glass etched texture, giving the device a totally unique design that commands a second look.

As to the screen layer, PHANTOM X adopts the Gorilla Glass 5 to provide users with a break-free viewing experience. That to me is an excellent and reliable choice.

PHANTOM X is available in two very distinct colour variants – Van Gogh Starry Night Blue and Monet’s Summer. Both colours are said to be inspired by the minds of Artists, Van Gogh and Monet; great thinking TECNO.

There has been a huge rise in customized, large-pixel sensors being integrated with premium smartphone designs. The top unique selling point of PHANTOM X’s camera function is its 50MP Ultra-Night Camera with industry-leading 1/1.3-inch Ultra-Large Sensor. This fantastic feature enables greater light sensitivity and a better adaptation to low-light environments, helping users capture the most striking images which display excellent visual quality and extreme clarity even under low-light or complex lighting conditions.

With the increased 4-in-1 pixel size, PHANTOM X’s Super Night View 3.0 gives your nightlife a whole new meaning, capturing more than the naked eye can see. Even in an extremely dark environment, PHANTOM X increases the amount of light captured to reveal every detail, helping users to capture unexpectedly bright and clear night shots at any time. As for photo geeks who love to take selfies, PHANTOM X packs a 48M selfie camera with 105°Ultra-Wide Angle, offering ultra-clear, greater colour vibrancy and natural quality.

Selfie addicts who want to take wide shots would also be pleased by the PHANTOM X’s extra 8MP ultra-wide front-facing lens. Another thing that impresses me is PHANTOM X’s 50mm focal lens presents a natural portrait image without distortion and its Super Night Portrait, with the meshing of flash, low light HDR and AI to make nightlife snaps still shine with energy.

The base storage of PHANTOM X is 256GB and 8GB RAM. The device provides a powerful performance on battery life with its 4700mAh.

As to the fast charge function, PHANTOM X supports 33W flash Charge, with a 70% charge taking 30 minutes and a full charge in 60 minutes. The PHANTOM X has privacy protection on sensitive data access. With the device’s anti-peeping screen feature and anti-theft protection, users have all the mobile protection they need. PHANTOM X has the in-screen fingerprint, allowing users an easy and secure way to unlock their phone at a flash speed response time of 0.4s.

When it comes to the mobile software service, PHANTOM X developed its own AI virtual assistant. PHANTOM X’s “Hi Ella”, has industry-leading offline intelligent support, which is convenient for users to process daily tasks even when they are without internet access.

For after sales support, the PHANTOM X offers users an exclusive service, covering a 100-day accidental screen damage protection warranty at Carlcare service centres and on the official website www.mobile-phantom.com specially tailored for PHANTOM X customers for purchase and all-round after-sales service. This is a special touch by the brand that spells very clearly that sales aren’t all they are about. Apparently, TECNO’s job isn’t done until users of the PHANTOM X have great aftercare experience too. And that is commendable. The PHANTOM X retails for N228,000 and is available in authorized stores nationwide.

Overall, this device packs extraordinary characteristics. Positioned as TECNO’s first premium flagship hitting the mid-to-high-end market, the Phantom X brings about no small disturbance in the smartphone market. Looking at the design, camera and exclusive aftersales service, it does seem TECNO is making a statement with the PHANTOM X, and it sure hasn’t gone unnoticed.

