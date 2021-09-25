PDP ward Congress: parallel exercise holds in Osun

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Contending factions in the Osun state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Saturday elected different ward executives for the party, after the two groups held different congresses in the state.

The Congress Committee led by Senator Emmanuel Aker-Jev had earlier in the day held meetings with the state party Chairman, Mr Sunday Bisi and the faction led by Mr Soji Adagunodo in view of reaching a truce ahead of the exercise.

The peace meeting ended in a deadlock as both groups insisted on having rights to supervise the process.

While speaking with newsmen after the meeting, Adagunodo alleged that the Congress Committee had compromised.

“The National leadership has taken sides with the other faction because on Friday night, the leadership of the party in Abuja, wrote to INEC, Police and DSS that the only party chairman they recognise is Sunday Bisi, against everything they promised us. Asides that, the people who came from Abuja were brought in with the faction’s private jet.

“Everything about this congress has been compromised and this is the point I am making. They know we have a leadership crisis and are still in court, in fact the Supreme Court, regarding the matter”, he said.

But Bisi insisted that no wrong was committed, as he has the right to receive the committee and supervise the exercise.

“We did not hijack the process, as the Chairman of the PDP in Osun I have to make provision for their stay in Osun. We only accommodated the panel that came from the National Secretariat.

“There is no faction in PDP I am the chairman, I have 30 local government chairmen under me with other executives, the leaders of the party are with me including three members of House of Reps, three members of the House of Assembly are here with us, so there is no division.

In any society, we have infinitesimal members which are normal in politics. If you have 95% and 5% are agitating we are above the pass mark”, said Bisi.

As at the time of filing this report, the two factions said they have concluded the exercise across the 332 wards in the state and will make the outcome public on Sunday.

