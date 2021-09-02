…Wants all litigations withdrawn, plans soft landing for warring parties

By Henry Umoru & Dirisu Yakubu

AHEAD of the national convention of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has embarked on reconciling aggrieved members of the party.

As part of the peace mission, Vanguard gathered that the David Mark committee yesterday met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in a closed-door meeting in Port Harcourt to address the lingering crisis bedeviling the PDP.

A source told Vanguard that the Senator Mark Committee will hold a closed-door meeting with the party’s embattled National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

The source, who spoke in confidence told Vanguard that: “The Senator David Mark Committee has begun fence mending ahead of convention, had a closed-door meeting with Governor Nyesom Wike in Port Harcourt on Wednesday (yesterday) and will meet with Prince Uche Secondus today in Abuja.

‘’The committee wants all litigations stopped and withdrawn. It plans a soft-landing for warring parties.”

Group warns against giving PDP’s ticket to Atiku

Meanwhile, a group known as PDP Action 2023 has warned that fielding former Vice President Atiku Abubakar again in 2023 would render the party vulnerable and easier to beat.

In a statement by its Chairman, Mr. Rufus Omeire, the gruop cautioned the former Vice President not to deceive PDP members a second time.

Omeire, in a statement, said: “The entire country is aware that he relocated to Dubai, where he even had his highly-advertised COVID-19 vaccination even before the vaccine was available to ordinary Nigerians.

“It is disingenuous for Atiku to claim that he was in school in Cambridge, London while he actually lived in Dubai.

“If he enrolled in University of Cambridge for a part-time course, he could have as well done the programme from Nigeria. He should come clean with the truth, apologize to PDP faithful for letting them down and step aside. He will be better playing a role as elder statesmen as we earlier suggested.

“He is on record to have boasted during the 2018 presidential primaries that he was the only candidate with the financial muscle and otherwise, to face President Muhammadu Buhari and defeat him. Alas, he wasted the ticket of PDP.

“In summary, for Atiku, it is time to quit the stage. It is time for PDP to begin the search for another acceptable candidate. A candidate that projects honesty, simplicity, capacity, accessibility and ability to govern; a candidate that will not abandon the masses.”

