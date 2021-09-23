.

Says it encourages insecurity

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Some communities in Ife North Local Government Area of Osun State have cried out to the management of the Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) over blackout in the communities.

The affected communities include; Ipetumodu, Edunabon, Moro, Yakooyo, Asipa and Akinlalu who were represented by their spokespersons, Amos Adeniran, Femi Ojedele, Adewale Oyebowale, Rauf Oladunjoye, and Femi Odelana, said they have been living in darkness in the last four months adding that their complaints and lamentations to the state government and IBEDC have been ignored.

Addressing a press conference in Ipetumodu on Thursday, President of Ife-North Progressive Union, Sunday Oyebowale lamented that lack of electricity in the communities has encouraged insecurity, theft and led to economic paralysis.

Speaking on behalf of the communities, President of Ipetumodu, Sunday Oyebowale, said the 7.5MVA substation at Moro is grossly inadequate and requires total upgrading and overhauling.

He said, “It is very sad and very disheartening to note that Ife-North Local Government have been experiencing total blackout four months ago and nothing has been done by the IBEDC to alleviate our problem.

“The total blackout has been encouraging kidnapping of people, as we know that when there is no light, the nay bad cat is easy to perpetrate. Non-supply of electricity has encouraged theft in the communities. In the Asipa community, a shop was looted by thieves who took advantage of the darkness; this same problem had been reported in many areas in the local government.

“Our economic activities have been paralysed as people using electricity to do their daily works find it very difficult to transact their businesses and this need urgent attention so that the society will not become desolate.

Ife-North has been known for peace but this absence of light has made it to be a lawless society where different people just come into the Local Government unchallenged at night. Out System Government and the IBEDC must make sure that positive step is taken before things go out of hands.

“People who deal with frozen food business are suffering because there is no electricity to freeze their food and many of them have turned to debtors due to the damage of their wares like fish, turkey and meat of all kinds. Artisans like welders, hairdressers, electricians and all sorts of trades are suffering because of the lack of electricity supply.

“We have written several letters to the State Government and the IBEDC even to their main office in Ibadan but nothing has been done. We are imploring people in authority and Nigeria Government to stand up and assist us so that we won’t continue to suffer”.

