Chief Babatunde Loye,

… calls for unity, inclusive government

Former governorship candidate under the Labour Party in Osun State, Chief Babatunde Loye, has congratulated the people of the state on the 30th anniversary of the state while charging all to embrace harmony geared towards progress and political stability.

In a statement made available to newsmen, recently, Loye appealed to all sons and daughters of the state to contribute their quota towards the continuous development of the state.

His words: “It feels like yesterday since our dear state, Osun, was created; alas, it is already 30 years today.

“I daresay that celebrating the 30th anniversary of our great state must come with utmost thanks to the almighty God who has brought us this far and who continues to be the source of joy to all indigenes of Osun State, home and abroad.

“I greet the governor of the state, His Excellency, Chief Gboyega Oyetola. and commend him on his giant strides towards developing the state thus far and charge him to do more by involving all stakeholders. We must affirm, just like his predecessors, that he is doing his best for the state, and all hands must be on deck if we are to place Osun in its place of glory.

“Special greetings to our royal father the Ooni of Ile-Ife, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (Ọjájá II), and all other traditional rulers in the state and all indigenes at home and in the diaspora.

“I call on all government functionaries to run an all-inclusive government that will be beneficial to all. This is my ideology and what I have continued to clamour for, over the years.

“The humanitarian foundation, Babatunde Loye Foundation, which I lead has largely empowered many indigenes and would do more. I encourage other philanthropists in the state to support the government in these areas. . This, in my view, is what we must all strive to do as we clock 30.

“I charge all sons of the soil to rise to the occasion of investing in human capital in our state. Everyone, rich or poor, deserves to get the best from the inherent potential of the state.

“To all past political leaders who have served the state in one capacity or the other, may your labour of love for our dear state never be in vain. From our three federal senatorial districts to the 30 Local Government Areas, I enjoin us to hoist the flag of true democracy, at all times.

“Osun is blessed with so much human, natural, mineral, and artificial resources but the onus is on us as indigenes to harness our potential for optimum dividends. This can best be achieved when we unite, regardless of our political

inclinations, religious beliefs, ethnic diversity, and spatial differentiations.

“The people of Osun are known to be resourceful, resilient, and diligent in whatever they are found doing. That is why we must all continue to do our best so that our dear state can continue to soar higher.”