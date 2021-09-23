Oraimo

For many years, Nigerians have had a sustained beef with locally made smart accessories, most especially earbuds. They’re like the real Yoruba demons and I for one have loathed that. Let me draw the adjoining line between both. They come in different colours looking all shiny and eye-catching, start by making you enjoy every moment with them until they break your heart into a million sorry pieces and hand them over to you.

This experience had scarred many Nigerians until a new player came on board with just enough game to change the entire narrative and turn our gloomy faces into brightly smiling ones.

Speaking on the brand, the company staff, David Onyeneke said, “oraimo isn’t just one of the lifestyle smart brands but a vanguard in the tech space here in Nigeria. The brand has over the years ardently solidified itself as a smart and tech-leading, quality and value providing brand for its consumers. oraimo first became popular for its durable charging bricks and chords. The quality experience that users enjoyed using this product made them willing to explore other products introduced by the brand. Interestingly, oraimo was able to replicate the same experience across its other line of products including power banks, headphones, and its FreePods”.

Onyeneke said that with all observations thus far, there’s safety in saying it’s visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that oraimo is firmly positioned to ultimately have the consumers’ interest and satisfaction at her core and has made providing smart accessories to aid users’ lifestyle pivotal and key to her functions.

“According to recent updates from industry tipsters, she prepares to add a new and rainbow-like feather to the cap of honor and excellence she’s already adorned with. Speculations suggest that on September 28, the new oraimo FreePods 3 will be launched to the market. The brand is however yet to comment on the validity of this information.

There’s been various speculations that’s taken over the consumers’ space and general conversations around the features of the incoming product. Several persons claim to have the features all figured up by looking at the excellence and value of the FreePods 2, thus speculating that some more additions will come to that feature”.

Continuing, he said that oraimo is a pacesetter and trail blazer in the mobile accessory industry, and it’s been overtime proven by the milestones she has achieved so far by heightening the value and quality of smart accessories provided to consumers.

“The awards recently won by the brands are only proofs and ceremonious validations of the quality and tech innovations that characterizes oraimo products. These awards include, National award for the most outstanding quality mobile electronics trading and Distribution Company of the year. Nigeria’s best world class quality phone accessories Product Company of the year 2021. Africa’s most innovative mobile product company in support of FINTECH services brand of the year.

Record has it that oraimo has sold over one hundred million products, the tentacles of her influence and value adding system that garnered those massive sales spreads beyond the borders of Nigeria to take over the tech and smart accessory market of more than fifty countries.

Product Innovations based on consumer insight has been a major force that energizes oraimo’s strategy. In a market where lasting power has become a priority for consumers, oraimo has ensured that all of her products cater to this pressing need. Thus, meeting and surpassing the previously existing demands of the consumers and proffering solutions to smart accessory problems has so far been made easy by oraimo.

For one, oraimo’s power bank can last over years and has enjoyed word of mouth publicity from many customers. The brand was also the first to launch a True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbud in the market. The FreePods 2 is unique and tuned by the legendary 2baba himself, which makes it revolutionary. Listening with the FreePods 2 gives the guaranty of a rich balance of base and tenor all through the lifespan of the bud. The device comes with a 13mm massive speaker and deep bass, pro-sound quality with affordable price, dust and waterproof and Long battery for consumer needs.

Despite all these consumer durable, quality, and innovative satisfying products, oraimo has made available to the market at affordable prices, oraimo isn’t relenting nor relaxing from taking quantum leaps”.