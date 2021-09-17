Delta Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi OKOWA (left) presenting a Talent Ambassador Certificate to one of the winners of the maiden edition of Made in Delta Talent Search, Mr. David Dot (middle) . With them is the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Talent Development, Mr. Ogude Akpobome, (right) shortly after the presentation of the winners to the Governor in Government House ,Asaba. Frida

Delta State Governor Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa Friday, emphasized the need for the private sector to support talent development and tourism in the country.

Okowa made the call when he received the “Made in Delta Talent Search” winners led by the Producer and Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Talent Development, Akpobome Ogude (Ogus Baba) at Government House, Asaba.



READ ALSO:2 police officers dismissed in Delta for assaulting Keke rider

He stated that the private sector has a critical role in talent development as government alone cannot fund the budding talents that abound in the country.

He said his administration was building a film village and leisure park in Asaba, the state capital that would be ready for use in December 2021.

“I am truly very impressed and I must use this opportunity to congratulate all of you that won, because it brought a lot of joy to me and am glad that so many of our youths truly came out to participate.

“There are so many talented youths but a few of you came out successful and I must use this opportunity to congratulate all the youths that participated.

“They may not have been successful this time around but they must continue to nurture their talents as they could become winners in the future.

“I am glad that the SSA ,Talent Development is working not just to identify talents, but to also improve on them,”

He called on the talent winners to ensure they remain committed and resilient to excel in their future endeavors.

“As winners of the maiden edition, you have become the role models so there is the need for you to work harder to ensure you become more successful in the future.

“There is a lot of commitment that is needed for success and it is my hope that you will all stay committed.

“You must devote time to ensure you come out the best in whatever you do and its important that you develop the character that will attract people to patronise you.

“Those who are resilient in their business actually have great stories to tell at the end of the day,” he stated.

The governor said his administration remained committed to developing talents and tourism potentials in the state.

He called on the private sector and well meaning individuals to support the talent development search in the state and country as government could not do it alone.

“We are actually committed to the development of the talents that are naturally endowed in the state.

“I truly believe that we have a lot of budding talents in Delta and we will continue to encourage them.

“Yes there is need for government and private sector support but your personal support is your zeal to succeed and it is very important,” the governor added.

Earlier, Ogude expressed delight and appreciation to the governor for supporting talent development in the state.

He noted that Delta was the only state engaged in talent development and called for the support of the private sector to revolutionalise the sector.

The SSA said the project took three months of rigorous work to arrive at the 10 finalists, adding that over 2,000 Deltans enrolled for the programme while auditions were held in Asaba, Warri and Ughelli.

“I am privileged because you have given us all the tools and resources needed to work in delivering this talent search.

“I am glad that we are giving them a platform to shine into the future because these talented youths can use their skills to employ other youths,” he stated.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of gifts to the governor and rendition of a team song titled “Stronger Delta” by the talent winners.