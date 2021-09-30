Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says Sen. Rochas Okorocha (APC-Imo-West) has attained significance due to the impact he is making on the lives of many people.

Osinbajo expressed this view in his goodwill message at Okorocha’s 59th birthday celebration on Thursday in Abuja.

The event was tagged ”[email protected] 59: Peaceful Co-existence”.

The vice president also extolled Okorocha’s wife Nneoma and their children over their philanthropic gestures.

“Significance comes to a man or woman when you take on an assignment that can shape the destinies of others; spending your own resources.

“Not just by making one donation, but committing your whole life to the enterprise; that is how to attain significance.

“Okorocha, at the age of 37, started the Rochas Foundation, which now has 21 tuition-free schools across 12 states in Nigeria.

“This include the Rochas Foundation College of Africa, which has children from 31 African countries, who are orphans or underprivileged in some way, schooling in one of the best schools and boarding facilities I have ever seen; and all of these free of charge.’’

The vice president said that a man could have thousands of children all over the world as Okorocha had but the burden of caring for them and the man himself lied on a patient and kind hearted wife.

According to him, Nneoma is the mother of the thousands of Okorocha children and an activist for the rights and welfare of widows.

“She started the She Needs a Roof Project (SNAP) project ,an acronym for a scheme that builds comfortable houses for poor women, especially widows and she has built scores of decent houses for them.

“ But what is even more remarkable is that the young Okorochas are following the excellent example of their father and mother.

“ All are involved in consequential philanthropic activities,’’ he said.

Osinbajo prayed for God’s wisdom and favour on the celebrator, the immediate past governor of Imo.

The birthday celebration featured musical renditions, dance by cultural troupes and a drama presentation by Rochas Foundation College of Africa-ROFOCA.

It attracted members of the National Assembly, members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), traditional rulers and political leaders, among others.(NAN)