By Dapo Akinrefon

Three kidnapped workers of former President Olusegun Obasanjo have been released.

It was gathered that the victims, who were abducted by gunmen on Kobape road in Obafemi-Owode local government area of the state, were released by their abductors Friday evening.

A source disclosed that the victims regained their freedom without paying ransom.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, said the workers were released following the pressures mounted on the kidnappers.

Oyeyemi said: “Yes. We mounted a lot of pressure on the kidnappers.

“Since Thursday our anti-kidnapping and SWAT operatives have been in the bush searching for them.

“They were able to trace them to the bush behind Day Waterman college. They have been there since yesterday.

“This evening, they released them unhurt without any ransom.

On whether there was an arrest, the Police spokesperson said: “Not yet. We are very sure that we will make an arrest.

“The kidnappers had abducted Financial Controller, Group Auditor and group store manager of Obasanjo holdings.

“The three were abducted around 4:pm on Wednesday at Seseri village after their Hilux van was reportedly shot at by the gunmen and took them away”.

