Ogbomoso-Igbeti Road submerged, traders stranded

No way across.

By Sola Isola, IBADAN

Ogbomoso-Igbeti Road was, on Saturday, submerged by flood leaving several traders, farmers and other road users stranded.

The road is the link between Ogbomoso in Ogbomoso Local Government in zone 3 geographical zone and Igbeti in zone 2 geographical zone of Oyo State.

Vanguard gathered that the situation on the road was caused by a heavy rain on Friday night.

A trader, Saki Ayodeji, told Vanguard that she left her house very early to be able to reach Igbeti from Ogbomoso, but got stranded.

Another trader, Wale Alao, said he had some goods to pick up in Ogbomoso, “but now it’s impossible to reach his destination.”

“No vehicle, or motorcycles can enter from Oke Ogun and none of the ones coming from Ogbomoso can cross to the other side,” he said.

As at the time of filing this report, Vanguard reports that the commuters were still stranded.

