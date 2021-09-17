The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kano Command, has arrested two suspected armed robbers in Gayawa Ungoggo Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSC Ibrahim Idris-Abdullahi, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano on Friday.

He said that the two suspects, both of Danrimi, Rijiyar Lemo Quarters Kano, were apprehended at Gayawa Ungoggo Local Government Area.

“The suspects were arrested shortly after brandishing dangerous weapons such as sharp knives to rob a woman of her handset and POS machine,” Idris-Abdullahi said.

According to him, investigation is ongoing with a view to apprehend the remaining suspects.

“As soon as investigation is completed, the suspects will be charged to court,” Idris-Abdullahi said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria