File photo of Kano Pillars

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) side, Kano Pillars has signed 11 new players ahead of the 2021/2022 league season, according to a statement by the club’s Media Officer, issued on Sunday, in Kano.

Idris Malikawa said that the management of the club, after its board meeting on Saturday, agreed to register 32 players for the forthcoming season that would include both retained and newly recruited players.

The newly signed players were: Saidu Salisu from Akwa United, Gabriel Jeremiah, Ugochukwu Nwachukwu from Cyprus, Isma’il Nasir from Nasarawa United, Mark Daniel from Warri Wolves and Yusha’u Garba from Katsina United.

Others are; Isah Usman from Rarara Football Club, Taro Oluwaseun from Smart City, Usman Maidubji from Plateau United, Wisdom Ikechi from Bayelsa United, Muhsin Attahiru from Sokoto United.

Malikawa said that the club’s management were also negotiating a deal for Emeka Onyema and Madaki Dauda from Nasarawa United and Enugu Rangers respectively.

The media officer explained that five developmental players –Sulaiman Ibrahim, Haruna Musa, Abdullahi Ahmed, Shamsuddeen Abdullah and Shehu Muhammad — had been promoted from the junior team.

Malikawa also announced that the club had retained 18 players and registered 32 players for the upcoming season, saying that the additions would provide the team with the necessary steel that was lacking last season, and with the new signings ”we are certain that we are going to do well in the league”.