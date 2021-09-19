.

By Sola Isola, Ibadan

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo state has said that there is no space for the Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde to join the party.

Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, the interim Publicity Secretary of the party, stated this while speaking to our correspondent in Ibadan on Sunday.

He said while reacting to the statement made by the Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode after joining the APC, that he is wooing Makinde and some other Governors to the APC.

Azeez noted that the APC has raised the bar of governance in Oyo state adding that the party doesn’t want people who have nothing to offer.

“APC Oyo state is not disposed to having Makinde because he has a very poor performance. APC has raised the bar of governance in Oyo state beyond the ‘mediocre’ performance of Governor Makinde.

“In over two years, Oyo has nothing to show for having a Governor who is even an Engineer, we see this as very poor.

“The first project that he started from scratch is the remodelling of Lekan Salami stadium at a whooping sum of N5.3billion which ordinarily shouldn’t have cost up to that amount.

“And because the people of Oyo state are prayer warriors, God answered their prayer by showing the ineptitude performance of the Governor with very good rain on the day of the commissioning which exposed the inadequacies of the project.

“It’s not even the money he saved. It’s a loan, so Oyo state will pay it back and only God knows for how long.

“It is the achievement of Governor Ajimobi that he is even leveraging upon.

“Its funny to us that in three months he got to the office he said he wanted to distribute books that they have produced and we challenged them that if you claimed to have produced this in three months, then do another one in one year. It’s been two years now, nothing to show forth.

“A lot of serious state during COVID-19 were building makeshift diagnostic centre and treatment centre, our Governor could not build one, rather he decided to use the maternity centre at Olodo which is a legacy of Governor Abiola Ajimobi.

“We don’t want people that have nothing to offer the people of Oyo state in our party. We have scores of better candidates, people that will do Oyo state better than Makinde is doing.

“No space for him in APC.

“Fani-Kayode should face his own life, we don’t want him to assist us in Oyo state”, he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria