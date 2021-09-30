No rules for cross-sector engagement — Dr. Umezulike; 4 law degrees, lecturer, human rights activist, fashion icon

Dr. Cynthia Chisom Umezulike

Cynthia Chisom Umezulike (Ph.D) is a London-based international human rights lawyer, a third sector Head of Racial Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Constitutional and Administrative Law lecturer at the University of London and founder of Sustain X, an eco-sustainable retail brand.

A proficient writer with several published articles and soon-to-be published fictional short novel ‘Mother Buried Me Alive’, a self-help book ’10 Hacks for Self-Empowerment and socio-legal text ‘Redrawing the Values of Liberal Feminism in the Modern Age”. She holds a first degree in law from the Igbinedion University Nigeria, a Master’s degree in International Human Rights Law from the Queen Mary University of London, another Master’s degree in International Law and Criminal Justice from the University of East London and a Ph.D in International Human Rights Law from Birkbeck, University of London.

An activist with a proven record of progressively advocating policies and practices that embed racial equality and human rights strategies to drive systemic and cultural change, she is the founder of the non-profit initiatives Human Rights in Fashion Centre, CRA Journal and Co-chair of Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike Foundation.

Tell us about your experience as a human rights and racial equality lawyer?

I work in an in-house and non-litigation capacity in the UK, developing, sustaining, and advising on human rights strategies. I develop and embed racial equality, diversity and inclusion policies and strategies required to fulfill third sector organisations’ value-driven goals.

I manage human rights impacts, conduct evidence-driven research and offer rights-based advisory and technical support in fulfilling established human rights and equality priorities and agendas. I provide expertise in human rights data collation, monitoring, analysing and comprehensively reporting on mechanisms that impede the rights-based value-driven goals of organisations.

In delivering crucial technical advice and direction, I provide resolutions on thematic human rights issues, manage complex projects, and advance organisations’ strategic positioning to mitigate human rights corporate risks and embed human rights policies and structures to drive systemic and cultural change.

In this role, I actively lead research on diversity and equality issues – translating the Equality Act 2010 and anti-discriminatory legislation to ensure that the organisations meet statutory requirements in promoting racial equality, diversity and best practice.

What are some of the achievements as Head of Human Rights and Equality?

I effectively managed and implemented grassroots racial equality, diversity and inclusion strategies and programmes to address systemic discrimination, unconscious bias and prejudice within the organisation. I successfully utilised the theory of change approach in implementing a comprehensive human rights strategy and structure, which strengthened the organisation’s internal and external social performance and social responsibility.

Instrumental in developing priority policy strategies for right-based action and effectively assessed indicators, actors, mechanisms and practices that impede the advancement of human rights. I ensured the fulfillment of human rights due diligence processes and kept abreast with evolving regulatory standards during project commitments and field presence in various assignments.

In this role, I oversaw the organisation’s compliance and alignment with international human rights standards in policy implementation, including providing an in-depth analysis of mechanisms for monitoring core international human rights treaties. Created online indicators to monitor the performance of the recommended changes in the political and legal structure and were instrumental in identifying and developing new networks and partnerships, which capitalised on collective action to drive long term change.

High impact success is always evident as activists and stakeholders can independently set up their own human rights and equality agenda using the new policy standards creatively and productively to fit into a broader framework.

You also produce eco-friendly and sustainable clothing and products. What inspired this venture?

My company SUSTAIN X is a London-based retail brand focused on producing sustainable organic clothes, eco-conscious detox and wellness products, ethically compliant home goods, clean beauty cosmetics and digital book library.

We provide sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to the current synthetic plastics and preservatives used in the beauty, garment, and fashion industries. The ethos of Sustain X is in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Goal 6 of the UN 2030 agenda encourages companies to adopt sustainable practices and implement environmentally friendly production cycles.

We, therefore, juxtapose producing sustainable, ethical compliant fashion pieces and products with human rights in fashion activism – providing an environment that effortlessly upholds human rights standards, biodiversity, ecological integrity and social justice in practice.

We ensure our products are environmentally friendly and therefore reduce waste and harm to the environment.

You are a young lady thriving in academia, law and fashion; how do you balance and address perceptions?

I have always slithered in and out of the fashion industry. However, fulfilling all academic requirements and building an excellent legal résumé always took precedence. Recently, I realised that it is acceptable to officially work in one sector and still have a deep appreciation and connection to a contrasting industry.

There are no rules for cross-sector engagement. I had struggled with public perceptions of why a law lecturer and human rights lawyer should have a vested interest in the fashion industry. The idea that women in law or academia — the so-called “serious-minded” professions — should plain Jane their appearance to appear more serious is medieval and archaic.

Having a double masters degree, a doctorate degree in law, working in human rights and academia, managing a small business, and two thriving NGO’s should lend to my credibility and competence, not the fabric of my clothes and the colour of my lips.

I refuse to downplay my elegance, beauty, and love for fashion to fit into society’s myopic expectations and mindset. I am not my job. We have this unique gift of life and should explore every passion without morbid limitations or fear of career disenfranchisement. I am, therefore, always super ecstatic to step away from my daily legal and academic schedule to absorb all the magnificence, creativity and talent of fantastic fashion designers and curators that make me feel vibrant and alive.

It is also very inspiring to see that activism has become an integral part of the fashion industry, and I can consciously advocate for rights-based ethical policies, equality, diversity, inclusion, and sustainability.

What are some of the other things that occupy your time?

I painstakingly devote my spare time to human rights activism through the two thriving not-for-profit organisations I founded. The Human Rights in Fashion Centre provides resources and support for activism, advocacy and rights-based initiatives in advancing human rights, ethical policies, inclusivity, diversity, and sustainability in the fashion and garment industry.

The centre provides a diverse and inclusive workspace for fashion industry activists to engage and collaborate on impactful projects by providing a safe space for activism rallies, dialogues, and strategic meetings for calls to action on human rights violations in the fashion industry.

We hire out conference rooms, discussions rooms and work spaces, including photography, film and art studio, and podcast studios for recording advocacy and rights-based podcasts. CRA Journal advances children’s socio-economic and cultural rights through digital activism, history, art, and law.

I co-chair the Hon Justice Innocent Umezulike Foundation, Law Library and Legal Research Centre and partner at Umezulike & Umezulike Law Firm in Nigeria. The Hon. Justice Innocent Umezulike Foundation, Law Library and Legal Research Centre provides access to quality legal research facilities, educational grants and implements sustainable charitable initiatives.

What would you consider the turning point in your life, and what have you learned?

The death of my father was significantly a defining moment. The sequence of events that culminated in his death was so sudden and unreal that I had no time to grieve. Immediately I was thrown into a verve of pejorative human chaos, including shouldering enormous responsibilities and making hard-hitting and sometimes precipitous decisions.

I always said, “I was not raised to hustle”, so at first it was a tough place to be mentally, physically and emotionally, but I had to wear my big-girl pants and develop an action plan. I now embrace the hustle and enjoy working two great jobs and running a small business.

In working hard to provide sustenance to everyone that depends on me, I have become a confident, content and self-assured woman. I have learned that financial stability provides options and dignity of choice.

Every forward-thinking woman and feminist must ensure no negative impact or change in their quality of life, regardless of the presence or absence of third party aid.

Tell us about your life working in the UK?

Working in the UK is challenging, but it can be incentively satisfying with the proper formal education and experience. It is fulfilling to work in a country where my skills, competence and expertise are valued and valuable.

The system also provides paid leaves, higher average salaries and incomparable social security benefits.

What advice do you have for young people who want to enter the human rights sector?

Building a career in human rights requires developing the prerequisite skills and gaining experience. It is crucial to acquire formal education, be well informed and passionate about thematic human rights issues, and progressively think critically about developing and implementing human rights.

Also, actively prepare for impact by gaining grassroots experience through volunteering and internships in human rights or inter-development organisations. Learn and build NGO management skills in conducting high impact research, grants writing, fundraising, communications and digital activism.

How did your father influence your career? What are some of the things you share in common?

My late father, Hon. Justice Innocent Azubike Umezulike (OFR, FCIArb, FIIAN) ushered me into my first dance with the law and judiciously coxed the rudimentary stages of my education and career.

I began my research and advocacy training under his guidance, and I remember the law library at home with so much nostalgia because I spent an extensive amount of time there reading and researching. He taught me how to be a critical but objective reader, and my quantitative and qualitative research methodology skills were harnessed and developed under his tutelage.

My father abetted my individualised passion and viewpoint for the law, encouraging me to embrace the fundamental and liberating principles of human rights and advocating for the autonomy, fairness and equality every person deserves regardless of their socio-economic status.

We bonded over our love for conducting evidence-driven research, high impact writing and productivity. We share the values of contentment, hard work and show exemplary conduct at all times.

How did you mitigate the threats from COVID-19 pandemic?

The UK has one of the highest Covid-19 records — with 4.9 million cases and a record 128,000 excess deaths. The last year has been challenging and unmasked deep-rooted inequalities by race, age and income.

Lockdown legal restrictions, disruptive health service delivery and lack of science-backed data led to seismic chaos. We were all thrown into this state of despair, and I had to exercise a degree of personal responsibility, preventative behaviour and judgement by fully observing the lockdown, physically distancing and wearing masks.

Do you have young people that you are mentoring?

The not-for-profit initiatives I founded provides mentoring initiatives across the various interests in human rights, law, fashion, activism and advocacy.

We provide personal support, capacity building and personal development plan to help young people transition into more stable and sustainable careers.

What are you looking forward to in the next few years?

I hope to arrive at an interplanetary of infinite happiness. I intend to optimistically embrace life challenges and pilot my career and ventures to apex heights.

Vanguard News Nigeria