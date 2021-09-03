By Boluwaji Obahopo – Lokoja

The Federal University, Lokoja, has said there was no iota of truth in the rumour being circulated that it planned to increase its tuition soon.

Vice-Chancellor of the University, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi who spoke with newsmen at the permanent site in Lokoja said the rumour was the handiwork of mischief makers and should be disregarded.

“The story is not correct. No iota of truth on the increase of school fees.”

He said the university’s Governing Council had met and has not made any recommendation for the increase of school fees.

According to him, the school only approved an increase on the amount to be paid for the acceptance fee which he said is still within the range of what other tertiary institutions across the country paid.

“Kindly disregard any information suggesting an increase in the school fees. School Fees remains unchanged, please.”

He said the old fees of N55,500 and N54,500 for Science and Social science faculties respectively for New intakes remained the same; while returning students will pay the old fees of N47,000.

The VC however called on the Federal government to increase funding to the Federal University, said the tertiary institutions are on the verge of collapsing because of underfunding.

Akinwumi echoed the request of the association of VC which urged the Federal government to pay attention to the already established Federal institutions rather than creating new ones; and starving both of funds at the same time.

Prof. Akinwumi who said funding remains the major challenges of the institution called on cooperate body and individuals to assist the school, as the institution has the potentials of becoming the best in the country.

He however said the institution is looking inwards to generate more funds to meet the ever-increasing demands of the school, “We will soon commence our water projects and we are venturing into printing press to raise IGR for the school.”

He also allay fears that the permanent site is not conducive security-wise to host the students, said adequate security measures have been put in place to take care of the students and staffers.

