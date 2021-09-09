By Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian Medical Association NMA has faulted the 15 days indefinite strike issued to the federal government by members of the Joint Health Sector Union, JOHESU, saying the health workers acted out of envy for the medical doctors.

In a press statement tagged: “Notice of 15 Days Ultimatum And Commencement of an Indefinite Strike Action by The Joint Health Sector Union: Matters Arising” and made available to Vanguard, the NMA cautioned JOHESU on what it described as a ‘recurring affront’ against Medical and Dental Practitioners, saying that ‘it is largely drawn from their unbridled greed and envy.

The statement jointly signed by the President and Secretary-General of the association, Prof. Innocent Ujah, and Dr. Philip Ekpe said the position of JOHESU that physicians enjoy the best conditions of welfare in the Nigerian public health sector is surprising.

It reads: “The claim that physicians enjoy the best conditions of welfare in Nigerian public health sector: It is surprising this type of claim from a group of people that have the facts. We out rightly deny this. The condition of welfare of medical doctors in Nigeria is not different from that of other civil servants during and after retirement.

“JOHESU need to look elsewhere for the professions or workers or public servants with the best condition of service. Medical Doctors are not members of the security services or work with Central Bank of Nigeria or the NNPC or politicians. How then can a Nigerian doctor be the worker with the best condition of welfare as JOHESU chooses to describe it? “False claim of the existence of residency training for other health care providers: JOHESU is at it again! We are not aware that there is a residency training programme in the Teaching Hospitals, Specialist Hospitals, and Federal medical centres. If there is evidence of a government-approved structured programme, JOHESU should provide it. A non-specialist cannot be training and certifying a specialist. It doesn’t exist anywhere in the world. The content of this claim by JOHESU is false and is calculated to mislead the government and the general public.

“Implementation of Consultant Pharmacist cadre- The NMA has made her observations known on this matter to the Ministry of Health and the Head of Service. We choose not to over-stretch this because we cannot be seen to be supporting creations that add no value to treatment of patients and with consequent waste of funds that could be useful in solving other health-related problems in the hospitals.”

The purported creation of Consultant Pharmacist cadre is a violation of the NICN judgment which places the authority of creation of such cadre on the FMOH.

There is no such thing as Consultant Pharmacist in hospital settings anywhere in the world.

“Promoting hospital-based Consultants to be CEO of Federal Tertiary Hospitals- We refer JOHESU to the enabling Act setting up the teaching hospitals which spelled out very clearly the conditions for the appointment of CEOs of Hospital. Reference was made to postgraduate qualifications and not Consultant. Secondly, the Act made no reference to a full-time or part-time employees of government alone. JOHESU should remember that any non-public servants can be recruited to that position of CEO in a hospital, if he or she satisfies those conditions as set out in the enabling Act.

“Non-discriminatory hazard allowance- The position of NMA is well known to the government and JOHESU on hazard allowance is currently being negotiated.

“Upward review of retirement age for health care professionals-This come under item 14 of the ADR list and indeed is of similar interest to the Nigerian Medical Association. While we support the demand for an increase in the retirement age for health care professionals, we wish to place on record that government had released the white paper on Onosode report of 1981 as far back as 1982 among others,” the statement reads.

The associated said it wish to assure the Federal government of its commitment to providing quality health care, peace, and harmony in the health sector while calling on JOHESU to come to equity with clean hands as their current affront against Medical and Dental Practitioners cannot advance their course.

Vanguard News Nigeria