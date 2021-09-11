NIPOST, Akokwa community turn 60-yr-old post office into multi-storey business complex

The ancient post office

NIPOST General Manager, Property and Workshop, Mr. M.B. Suleiman(front row, 3rd right,) with other staff of NIPOST; Chief Paul Ngoka, President General AUPPA(back row, 4th right), and traditional rulers of Akokwa community, in front of old Akokwa Post Office.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

When the Postmaster-General and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Postal Service, NIPOST, Mr. Adebayo Adewusi, said part of the legacies would be a NIPOST reformed and upgraded, what he mesnt is happening at Akokwa, Ideato North Local Government Area, Imo State.

He spoke through the NIPOST General Manager, Property and Workshop, Mr. M. B. Suleiman, an engineer, during the symbolic hand over of Akokwa Post Office bungalow building to the project contractor for reconstruction and upgrading.

The Akokwa community in conjunction with NIPOST, and the Project contractor, Total Construction Company Limited, is embarking on reconstruction and upgrading of Akokwa Post Office to a multi-storey building that will accommodate many offices and establishments.

According to Mr. Suleiman, when completed, Akokwa Post Office will have shops, banks, including Central Bank of Nigeria/NIPOST-owned micro finance bank and commercial banks, medium scale enterprises and other facilities that will provide the people of Akokwa, medium and small scale loans and other financial assistance.

Suleiman said that contrary to the believe that NIPOST is dwindling and may go into extinction, because is some services they are no rendering due to the advent of Information Communication Technology, ICT, the government agency is strongly expanding it services with involvement in financial logistic services, setting up property company, logistic company and banking service.

“The understanding that NIPOST is only about selling stamps and all the rest is false. We have gone far beyond that; we are neck deep in financial and logistic services.

“We are ongoing in our reformation and part of it is that we are setting up property company, logistic company, Micro Finance Bank, and by virtue of 2020 Financial Act, we also have a lot of other responsibilities, like stamp authentication and E-Stamp services,” he explained.

Also speaking during the ceremony, vividly excited President General of Akokwa United Progressive Peoples Assembly, AUPPA, Chief Paul Mayor Ngoka, said that he and members of his executive expressed happiness for the reconstruction and upgrading of the post office.

Chief Ngoka disclosed that the post office was opened in 1960 and since then had not been refurbished.

He added that it was the same situation with their Police post opened in 1952 and it was only in the inception of his administration in 2017 that they fought like wounded lions to upgrade it to a Divisional Status.

Same thing with the community Civic Centre that was abandoned for 40 years before they completed it, and now it ranks as the best and biggest town hall East of the Niger.

Chief Executive of Total Construction Company, Mr Sam Nwosu, promised that the project which he was given 18 months to deliver, will be delivered in 12 months, adding that it is a project that will immensely benefit his community and he is handling it with all seriousness and commitment.

“I am not doing this project because of personal gains, but because I want my people to benefit from what NIPOST is giving out to people in other communities.

“Many communities have benefited economically from NIPOST and I want my people to also benefit. We are bringing two commercial banks here,” he said.

Present at the occasion were Mr. Friday Aba, NIPOST Zonal Manager, South-East; Mr. Peter Iyobhebhe, Deputy General Manager Property Development and Management; Mr Paul Bassist, Project Officer, South-East, and Engr. Waisiu Bamidele, Desk Officer in charge of NIPOST.

Others were His Royal Higness, Eze Charles Ejezie, Eze Charles Biere, Eze-elect, Eze Ezubike Onuoha, 2 Vice President of AUPPA, Chief Kelvin Izuogu, AUPPA Head of Secretariat, Jude Ezendiokwere, PG Akokwa Youths Patrick Obieri, Chief Innocent Okoli.

Vanguard News Nigeria