NIPOST threatens to reclaim all encroached lands

By Bashir Bello – Kano

The Nigerian Postal Services, NIPOST has threatened to deploy all means and strategies to recover all it encroached landed properties across the country.

The NIPOST Post-master and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi who disclosed this during his familiarization visit to the Kano district office under Kaduna Zonal office, decried serious encroachment of the service properties.

Adewusi said, “We have seen serious encroachment of Its properties across the country. But with the NIPOST properties company, it will address that. It will recover them using all manners or strategies.”

The Post-master who also decried the threats pose by internet on it which he said has led to the continue decline in the services Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, further, hinted that plans are underway to upgrade the services to run a NIPOST e-government services which will be second to none in order to boost its IGR.

According to him, “Our vision is to make NIPOST a one stop shop with it capacity to do so many things. A NIPOST that our e-government platform or services will be second to none which involves collecting of your international passport from the post office, driver’s license and registration for identity card will be collected from the post office. So these are some of the things coming.

“One of the ways the government is trying to address that is the unbundling of it into commercial entities so that NIPOST can be efficient, competing and leveraging on support.

“So it has also become important for NIPOST to think out of the box so that we will continue to maintain our relevance and impact on the society.

“Similarly, the Federal Government has already approved the setting up of three new companies out of NIPOST structure. We now have registered NIPOST properties company, registered NIPOST logistics and transport and we are also ready to set up a Microfinance bank to further assist the government in it financial institution strategy particularly in the rural areas where banks do not exist or where they exist are under served,” the Postmaster, Dr. Adewusi however stated.

Earlier, the NIPOST Kaduna Zonal Manager, Dauda Musa Iliya stressed the need for the service to receive general upliftment from Infrastructural decay to improved welfare for the workers while soliciting for the support of the workers to enable the Postmaster deliver on his mandate.

