The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted three days cloudiness and sunshine from Monday across the country.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the northern region on Monday.

The agency further predicted chances of isolated thunderstorms over parts of Taraba, Kebbi, Bauchi and Adamawa States during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Jigawa, Kano, Gombe, Bauchi, Borno, Yobe, Katsina, Adamawa, Taraba and Kaduna States.

“Cloudy skies with intervals of sunshine are anticipated over the North central region during the morning hours with chances of rains over Nasarawa, Niger and Federal Capital Territory.

“In the afternoon and evening hours, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, Kogi, Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara and the Federal Capital Territory,” it said.

According to it, the inland and coastal cities of the South are expected to be cloudy in the morning hours with chances of rains over parts of Cross River, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa States.

NiMet anticipated rains over parts of Rivers, Cross River, Bayelsa, Akwa Ibom, Enugu, Ebonyi, Ondo, Ogun, Oyo and Osun States later in the day.

The agency forecast isolated thunderstorms over parts of Borno, Adamawa and Taraba in the morning periods on Tuesday.

It envisaged thunderstorms over parts of Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Kano and Kebbi States later in the day.

“Cloudy skies with interval of sunshine are expected over the North central region with prospects of isolated thunderstorms over parts of the Federal Capital Territory and Niger State.

“In the afternoon and evening periods, few thunderstorms are expected over parts of the FCT, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa and Plateau States.

“Cloudy skies are envisaged over the inland and coastal cities of the South with prospects of morning rains over parts of Ondo and Ekiti States,” it said.

NiMet predicted rains over the entire region during afternoon and evening periods.

According to it, isolated thunderstorms are envisaged over parts of Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States during the morning hours on Wednesday.

NiMet envisaged pockets of thunderstorms over parts of Adamawa, Kaduna, Gombe and Taraba States later in the day.

The agency forecast cloudy skies over the North central region in the morning hours.

“In the afternoon and evening periods, thunderstorms are expected over parts of Plateau, the Federal Capital Territory, Benue, Nasarawa and Kwara States.

“The inland and coastal cities of the South should be under cloudy skies during the morning hours.

“Later in the day, rains are expected over parts of Ekiti, Edo, Anambra, Ondo, Ebonyi, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Rivers, Lagos, Enugu, Imo and Delta States,” it said.

