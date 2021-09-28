By Nkiruka Nnorom

Access Bank Plc is set to reward 14 customers with N1million each in the DiamondXtra independence splash in commemoration of Nigeria’s 61 years independence anniversary.

Speaking to newsmen at the bank’s head office in Lagos to announce the offer, Victor Etuokwu, Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, said: “The DiamondXtra Independence Splash draw which is going to take place on October 1st, is a testimony to our commitment to empower Nigerians financially irrespective of their educational, religious, and social status.

“We will be rewarding 14 customers, two from each geographical zone in Nigeria with N1million each. This is our own little way of giving back and empowering our loyal customers.

“We will also be giving out N5million monthly to customers who participate in our daily cluster draws across the nation through their associations, societies, market, and clubs among others.

Customers in any of these clusters stand a chance to win cash prizes ranging from N10,000 to N50,000.”

He added that the DiamondXtra independence splash draw is open to new and existing customers of Access Bank.

Also commenting, Adaeze Umeh, Group Head, Consumer Banking, Access Bank Plc, said, “Apart from the Diamondxtra Independence Splash draw to reward lucky customers with N1 million in all geographical zones, we are also going to reward more winners in the Diamondxtra quarterly draw which will take place mid-October.

We will be rewarding customers with cash prizes of N1million, N500,000, business grants worth N1million for five winners, rent for a year for 14 families, family health coverage for seven families and salary for life (N100,000 every month for 20 years) for one special winner.”

