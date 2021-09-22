By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

As the new Key Performance Index set for the Nigerian Communications Satellite Company limited, NIGCOMSAT by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami begins to take its toll on the establishment, Director General of the satellite company, Dr Abimbola Alale has decided to take calculated risks to deliver.

Alale said the reason the satellite company will become more pragmatic in the coming days was because the new KPI was capable of transforming the agency into an opportunity-driven entity.

Alale who made the revelation at a stakeholders forum in Lagos, said already, the agency has hit the ground running with the creation of two new subsidiary companies which will facilitate its business activities

According to her, the two subsidiaries will strengthen NIGCOMSAT’s operational structures to facilitate its business aspirations and help it to strategically position itself for potential opportunities and risks, based on the directives of the Minister.

She said: “As we strive to achieve our vision to be the leading satellite communication solutions provider in Nigeria and Africa, NIGCOMSAT in 2020, obtained approval to form two subsidiary companies (SUBCOs). First, is the Satellite Infrastructure Company, SIC which should provide satellite upstream services such as Transponder Leasing, and In-orbit-Testing IOT services, Carrier Spectrum Management, CSM services’ among others.

The other is the Satellite Broadband and Broadcasting Company, SBBC which is set to provide satellite downstream services such as broadband internet services, Broadcasting (DTH) services, amongst others,” she explained.

She used the opportunity of the forum themed: “NIGCOMSAT: The Present and the Future” to take stock of achievements as much as giving the channel partners and stakeholders in the telecoms industry the window to review NIGCOMSAT’s performance and operations.

She highlighted the contributions of NIGCOMSAT Ltd as a national digital economy service infrastructure providing satellite communication solutions to an array of customers in different fields.

Broadcasting

With more than 50 DTH platforms, broadcasters trust us to deliver a wide range of media content to their customers’ homes, including standard TV, HDTV and the Ultra HD channels. Our platform provides free-to-air, free-to-view and pay-TV channels, as well as video-on-demand content.

Broadband

NIGCOMSAT1r provides ubiquitous high speed coverage over areas that terrestrial network operators cannot reach. Even in the most remote parts of Nigeria or West Africa, NIGCOMSAT will always deliver affordable consistent, reliable, and fast broadband services.

Transponder Leasing

We offer transponder leasing services on our Ku-band, C-band and Ka-band platforms on NigComSat-1R. 28 transponders and 7 antennas guarantee stronger footprints and center beams over Africa, Europe and Asia and better look angles and shorter latency for intra-African communications traffic.

Navigation

Nigerian Satellite Augmentation System (NSAS) is a Satellite-Based Augmentation System (SBAS) meant to close the gap and meet the need of an augmentation system in the African continent. It is a Navigation Overlay Service (NOS) similar to European Geostationary Navigation Overlay Service (EGNOS).

Value Added Services

We provide indigenous, innovative and cutting-edge value added services leveraging our expertise to provide solutions to industry specific needs and enhance the value of our satellite communications services. We help provide services that enhance the professionalism and processes of the workplace.

Speaking on the modest contributions of NIGCOMSAT in the past years, Chairman, Association of Licensed Telecom Operators of Nigeria, ALTON, Engr Gbenga Adebayo extolled the operations of the company and urged its debtors to endeavour to pay up within the stipulated time for services rendered.