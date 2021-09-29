By Evelyn Usman

IN a bid to conform to international best practices, the Nigerian Navy has began production of steel pan for the musical industry.

As first step towards achieving this, it gathered academia and other stakeholders at the 2021 Navy Band Conference themed, ‘Improving the capacity building of the Nigerian Navy Band through Technology for global recognition’ , to brainstorm on ways to enhance quality production of Steel Pan in its music department, for global recognition.

Steel pan is a musical instrument that originated from Trinidad and Tobago and has become an accepted form of art with some international recognition.

Declaring the three-day conference which was held at the Nigerian Navy Music School, Otta, Ogun State, open, Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, said the conference would provide participants a forum to discuss, share musical experiences and proffer ways to exploring technology and skills of the Nigerian Navy Steel Pan production, as well as boost the capacity of personnel for enhanced effectiveness.

The CNS who was represented by Commodore Promise Dappa, emphasized that quality production of Steel Pan from the School was a fundamental requirement for global relevance and recognition.

He said, “ Music brings calm where there is anxiety and tension. It would be recalled that during the 2019 Nigerian Navy Band Conference, the communiqué issued suggested the need for the Band to enhance its Steel Pan Technology towards global recognition. In the light of the above, this year’s Band Officers Conference shall be taking a critical look at this communiqué towards improving the performance of the NN Band Steel Pan production and insuring global recognition.’’

In his welcome address, Director of Music, Nigerian Navy, Commander Olalekan Abiodun, noted that the Nigerian Navy Band had grown to be a reputable department to reckon with due to the foundation laid during its formative years and had been maintained and improved upon, till date.

He said: ” The Department which started with one musical section that is the Military band, has grown to add three more, namely; the Dance, Steel and the Bagpipers band. The Bagpipers band was introduced into the Nigerian Navy Band in March 2021 and participated in the just concluded Chief of the Naval Staff Annual Conference 2021 held in Kano State.’’

He informed that this year’s Conference was designed to provide a “dedicated platform for harnessing informed opinions on improving the capacity building of the Nigerian Navy Band through technology in order to achieve global recognition. In the course of this Conference, particular attention would be given to the Steel Pan technology as a medium in projecting the Nigerian Navy Band for global recognition.

‘‘Its outcome is expected to reflect suggestions and recommendations on measures to further improve the steel pan technology, personnel skill and general production of the instrument”.

The Guest speaker, an associate Lecturer , Department of Music at the Lagos State University, Prof. Isaac Yekini-Ajenifuja in his keynote address titled ‘ Exploring Technology and skills of the Nigerian Navy Steel Pan production for global identity’, disclosed that in February 2015, the Nigerian Navy sent six personnel comprising two officers and four Ratings to Trinidad and Tobago, for a one year course on Steel Pan Tuning and Manufacturing Course

He said the personnel returned to Nigeria in February 2016 and started steel pan production in July 2016 , at the Nigerian Navy School of Music Ota , Ogun State , adding that it had manufactured sets of steel pan instruments for the Nigerian Navy schools as a test run to become a big giant in steel pan production in country.