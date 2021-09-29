.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) yesterday disclosed that it has rescued 43 victims in Osun State, within nine months.

Speaking with Newsmen in Osogbo, the agency’s Zonal Commander, Saadu Mustapha, said the agency will not rest in its effort to outlawed trafficking in humans in the state.

“We are presently investigating 28 reported cases and assure you that necessary action will be taken upon conclusion of the investigation.

“We have rescued 43 victims this year, while 15 suspects have been arrested and 13 cases are pending before the court”, he said.

Mustapha who described human trafficking as a national embarrassment expressed displeasure over the increased rate of the menace in Nigeria.

Noting that the provision of the new law as reviewed in 2015, prescribed a jail term without an option of fine for anybody found guilty of the crime and warned perpetrators to desist from such acts.

He said, “We are soliciting media support because we can not fight this crime alone. The perpetrators are not relenting. They use several means every time. We must therefore join hands together to win this war against trafficking.”

Vanguard News Nigeria