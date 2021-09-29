Napoli are weighing options to stop top striker Victor Osimhen, Kalidou Koulibaly and other top African players from appearing at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations billed for January in Cameroon.

Italian sports daily Corriere dello Sport reported that lawyers are currently studying loose ends that could be used to prevent their African legion.

Napoli and other top European clubs will be without their African players from January 9 to February 6, when the AFCON originally scheduled for June 2021 was shifted because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Italian Serie A table toppers have the likes Osimhen, Zambo Anguissa (Cameroon), Koulibaly (Senegal) Adam Ounas and Faouzi Ghoulam (Algeria).

According to FIFA rules, clubs are obliged to release the players for a major tournament like the AFCON at least two weeks to kick-off.

