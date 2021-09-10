By Mary Benson

The Lagos State Police Command has redeployed the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Denton, CSP Adegoke Atilade, as part of an ongoing investigation into his missing service pistol and allegation of sex.

Report alleged that the DPO invited an old girlfriend to his office a forth night ago, yo pass the night.

Trouble started when he discovered that his service pistol was missing after the lady had left.

He reportedly arrested the lady identified as Jenifer Madueke last Saturday, and detained her at the Denton division, from where she was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department in Yaba, over the missing pistol.

But Madueke reportedly denied stealing the pistol.

The Command in a statement signed by its spokesman, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, said it was aware of the case of the missing service pistol against Madueke and the allegation of sex against its personnel.

The statement read: ” In the interest of fairness and justice, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered an independent, thorough and unbiased investigation into the case.

“Members of the public are hereby assured that appropriate actions will be taken against anyone found culpable at the conclusion of the ongoing investigation such that at the end, justice would have been served”.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has directed immediate redeployment of the officer in the eye of the storm so as to pave the way for a diligent and unbiased investigation.

Vanguard News Nigeria