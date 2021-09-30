…ask Cmttes to probe them

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

House of Representatives yesterday alleged that Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of government were diverting public funds in the 2021 to other unrelated purposes.

The House expressed concern that though, between 40-60 percent of funds have been released for purposes of implementing the 2021 appropriation act, most of the MDAs are yet to dispense these funds for the purposes meant for.

He said the situation was hampering economic growth and development.

To this end, the mandated all its standing committees to thoroughly investigate agencies they supervise and identify the lapses.

It also mandated the committees on finance and appropriation to liaise with the ministry of finance for the purposes of ascertaining releases made to ministries, departments and agencies in compliance with the 2021 appropriation act.

The resolutions followed a motion at the plenary by the minority leader of the House, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu.

He said: “Section 80(4) of the constitution specifically states that no money shall be withdrawn from the consolidation revenue fund or any other public fund of the federation except in the manner prescribed by the National Assembly.

“Complying with the constitutional requirements on spending of public funds would ensure effective and efficient management of public resources and put the country’s wealth and resources to work for the common good of all Nigerians.

“Though, between 40-60 percent of funds have been released for purposes of implementing the 2021 appropriation act, yet most of the MDAs are yet to dispense these funds for the purposes meant for.

“Some of the MDAs are alleged to have engaged in financial misappropriation by diverting such funds for other unrelated purposes thereby frustrating government macro economic framework, while others are in outright denial of not receiving such releases.

“These alleged practices outrightly violates the letters and dictates of sections 80-84 of the 1999 constitution as amended and frustrates the implementation of government policies.

“If these alleged corrupt practices are not put to check, the perceived fight against corruption by Mr president would be discredited in the eyes of Nigerians and that of the international community”.

The motion was adopted when put to voice vote and the standing committees were asked to conclude the assignment within 2 weeks and report back to the house for further legislative actions.