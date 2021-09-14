Marriott gets new Executive Chef

Aleksandar Pavlovic

By Jimoh Babatunde

The 31-year-old Aleksandar Pavlovic has been appointed as the new Executive Chef by the management of the Lagos Marriott Hotel Ikeja.

Announcing the arrival of the 31-year-old Serbian, the General Manager for Lagos Marriott Hotel, Rudi Janse Van Rensburg, said Aleks, as he fondly loves to be called, arrives with a vast wealth of experience in hospitality with seven years of quality experience in food expertise under Marriott.

Aleksandar has had the rare opportunity to serve top heads of government, VIPs in G4 countries and acclaimed Hollywood movie stars and celebrities.

“It is not business as usual with Chef Aleks but instead a brilliant and inventive new take on food delivery.

“Chef Aleks promises to deliver to our sophisticated Lagos clientele and new set of curious savvy travelers; insightful and deliciously inspiring food offerings to keep our guests coming back for more.

“We are delighted to welcome Chef Aleksandar Pavlovic to Lagos Marriott Ikeja and we wish him giant strides in his new venture with us,” Rudi enthused.

Aleks started cooking from the early age of six and all major events in his life have evolved around food.

From meeting his wife, while teaching her to cook, to the birth of his child in the middle of busy service.

Prior to the start of his career, the culinary expert graduated from both the School of Catering and the College of Hotel Management in Serbia.

With a passion for food, Aleks is well known for his inventive cooking styles and his insightful and unique food preparations which inspire imagination and a keen desire to discover more from each dish he puts forward.

His ultimate goal is to dedicate himself to providing food service excellence as his infused and very creative menus are every brilliant traveler’s dream.

When Aleks is not cooking up sumptuous delicacies using his favorite styles of roasting or grilling, he prefers to recreate with Serbian Folk Music or explore the world through the lens of travel with his family.

He also loves swimming and playing volleyball.

Vanguard News Nigeria