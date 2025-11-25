Nahous Gallery opens new exhibition, “Textures of Humanity,” a photo book exhibition

By Onyeka Ezike

Renowned American photographer Reed Davis, in partnership with Nahous Gallery, has opened a new exhibition titled “Textures of Humanity,” a photo book exhibition that explores African culture and culinary art from Reed Davis’s tours across West, East, North, and Southern Africa over more than a decade. The seasoned photographer uses his camera lens to tell African stories of culture, cuisine, and arts. The exhibition is scheduled to run from November 15 to December 15, 2025, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The exhibition will feature a book presentation showcasing Davis’s impressive collection of 200 images from Kenya, Tunisia, Egypt, Tanzania, Nigeria, South Africa, Senegal, Gabon, and other countries. These images capture their culture, food, and other fascinating scenes across Africa that tell stories beyond the surface.

The event will also include a private dinner. For over a decade, Reed Davis has traveled across Africa, welcomed into homes and studios, capturing beautiful moments, smiling faces, enthralling cultures, food, and everyday life on camera.

Speaking at a media parley held at Nahous Gallery to herald the exhibition, Davis explained that “Textures of Humanity” is a conversation about honoring the people and places that allowed him to see Africa from a new perspective.

The American photographer’s exhibition is a collaboration with Chef Tolu Eros—an internationally decorated chef—and Nahous Gallery, among other supporters. His 156-page book *Textures of Humanity: Beauty and Richness of Africa*, published by Snap Collective, along with images on display at the exhibition, serve as the top highlights.

Reed Davis reflected on his experience photographing in Nigeria and enthused that the honesty he encountered while working captured the essence of *Textures of Humanity*.

“With my camera, I see and capture people and places for what they truly are. The images are not creations of my own making or perspective, but products of listening, observing, and letting the story unfold naturally. It is a shared story; a reminder that beauty exists not in perfection, but in presence,” he said.

He also shared exciting encounters in Nigeria, especially trying the food as a vegetarian, imitating dance steps, and returning cheerful smiles to the people. He explained the rationale for launching the book and holding the exhibition in Lagos, considering his journey across the African continent. Davis confessed he couldn’t resist the energy in Lagos.

“Coming from New York, I feel very free across all the places I have visited in Africa, but I seem more at home in Nigeria, particularly Lagos, because the city has the energy that I am attracted to,” he said.

On his part, Tolu Erogbogbo, popularly known as Chef Eros, commended Davis for choosing Lagos and Nigeria as the city and country to launch his book and exhibition. He pledged to support Davis’s mission by using his culinary expertise to elevate both Nigerian cuisine and the ideals Davis upholds.

Explaining the rationale for choosing Nahous Gallery, Tiana Kumo, events manager of the gallery, noted that their African focus made it easy to collaborate with Reed Davis on the exhibition.

“It is all about Africa, showcasing our heritage in pictures and promoting African culture internationally. These goals align perfectly with our focus at Nahous Gallery,” she said.

She urged lovers of photography, art collectors, and the general public to visit the gallery to view the enthralling masterpieces of life and history captured by Davis across Africa.