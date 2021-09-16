An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, on Thursday, sentenced a 35-year-old man, Fatai Ramon, to six months imprisonment with hard labour, for stabbing his neighbour in the face.

Ramon pleaded guilty to breach of peace and causing grievous hurt.

Chief Magistrate D. S Odukoya sentenced Ramon without an option of fine.

Odukoya said that the sentence will serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olusegun Oke told the court that Ramon committed the offence on Aug. 19, at 29, Eyinogun St., Mafoluku, Oshodi.

Oke said that the defendant (neighbour) and the complainant, Mr David Jacob, lived in the same compound.

Oke said that a fight ensued between them over the nonpayment of electricity bills.

“The defendant broke a bottle and stabbed the complainant in his face, which caused him a deep injury.

“The complainant was rushed to the hospital,” he said.

The offences according to the prosecutor contravened sections 168 and 246 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

