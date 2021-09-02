A 26-year-old man, Saheed Agbaje, who allegedly stole two iPhone 11, valued at N900, 000, was on Thursday brought before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Agbaje, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a count charge of stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp. Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the alleged offence on August 14, at 2.00 p.m. at No. 32, Karimu Laka St., Lagos.

According to him, the defendant stole two iPhone 11 mobile phones valued at N900, 000, which belonged to Miss Adenike Hassan and Miss Temidayo Quadri.

He said the defendant stole the mobile phones where they were kept.

Aigbokhan said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mr E.O. Ogunkanmi, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

He ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to the Lagos State government.

Ogunkanmi, adjourned the case until Oct. 8 for mention.

