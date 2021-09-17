Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, former Governor of Oyo State, Alao Akala, and Senator Monsurat Sunmonu have been billed to attend United Nations’ the International Day of Peace Lecture and Award ceremony organised by African Foundation for Peace and Love Initiatives, AFPLI, in collaboration with Joint Communities in Bode Kumapayi, Agbala Itura, Ibadan holding on September 21, at House of Chiefs Parliament Building, Agodi, Ibadan.

Tagged “The Road to a Lasting Peace,” the event will bring together hundreds of security experts, traditional rulers, religious leaders and community heads.

It will feature lecture, security fund raising, book and award presentations.

According to a statement on Friday, the Founding President of AFPLI, Dr. Titus Oyeyemi, said that the programme was set toward providing a pragmatic roadmap toward sustainable peace and development in Nigeria.

He said that the state of the Nigerian nation today tends to be violence prone and insurgency sympathetic.

Cases of kidnapping and mugging for ransom are rampart and escalating on a daily basis. No part of the country is spared these brutalities. Schools and schoolchildren are often the hardest hit, he added.

Dr. Oyeyemi noted that although national security is the prerogative of the Federal Government, states and local governments and non-state actors needs to work more efficaciously in human security by coming to the rescue of their own people who are targeted by kidnappers, bandits and hoodlums.

Oyeyemi stated that peace and security have costs just as insecurity, war and violence have costs.

It is erroneous to believe that security resources should be applied merely in fighting crimes and policing the neighbourhoods for law and order.

Equal resources should be allocated to positive peace building by encoding NGOs engaged in grassroots peace building like AFPLI.

Oyeyemi further said “as the world recovers from COVID-19 pandemic, the need to be innovative, build resilience, and transform our world into one that is more equal, more just, equitable, inclusive, sustainable, and healthier society is imperative.”

