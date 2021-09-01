…opens Technology Innovation & Incubation Center in Bayelsa

By Udeme Akpan

THE executive secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB, Simbi Wabote, Tuesday, said the Board, has concluded plans to present a Research & Development (R&D) Strategic 10-Year Road Map and open Technology Innovation & Incubation Center in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

He said the presentation of the Road Map and opening of the Center, are important as they would enhance research and development as well as the development of innovations for commercialization to drive activities in the oil and gas industry.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, the executive secretary, said, the Board was established in 2010 and mandated to develop the capacity of the local supply chain for effective and efficient service delivery in the oil and gas industry.

Already, he said: “In the light of the pivotal role of Research and Innovation in the development of indigenous technology, NCDMB has placed a high premium on R&D oversight as a critical enabler in achieving the Board’s aspiration of 70 per cent local content by 2027.

“Section 67 of the NOGICD Act 2010, mandates the Board to conduct workshops, conferences, seminars, symposia, and other public fora to enhance the implementation of the provisions of the NOGICD Act 2010.

“We are therefore hosting the 2nd edition of the NCDMB R&D fair on September 9th, 2021 in Yenagoa Bayelsa State to bring together industry stakeholders, academia, and researchers towards achieving a common agenda on R&D as a pillar for sustainable local content.

“The maiden edition of the R&D Fair was organized in 2017 where Research breakthroughs were exhibited, and linkages were facilitated between Researchers and end-users in the Oil and Gas Industry.

“Since the successful hosting of the maiden edition, significant progress has been made in elevating the industry collaboration on R&D, including the establishment of Nigerian Content Research and Development Council with a mandate to advise the Board on matters relating to research and development in the oil and gas industry.”

Wabote, said: “Over 20 Researchers are benefiting from the Board’s intervention. We have also created a $50 Million Research and Development Fund, inaugurated Technical Advisory Board on Nigerian content Research and Development Fund Signing of MOU to establish R&D Centers of Excellence in five (5) universities – Federal Universities of Technology in Minna, Akure and Owerri, Niger Delta University Amasoma and Modibbo Adama University of Technology Yola.”

Speaking further, he said: “The Board has concluded plans to host the 2nd edition of the NCDMB Research and Development Fair and Conference with the theme: “Creating Sustainable Collaboration in Research and Development for the Energy Sector”, through hybrid participation in compliance with COVID-19 protocols and it promises to feature presentation of Research breakthroughs, a panel discussion on R&D pillars of success and a special feature on how Nigeria can adopt a sustainable acceleration program for launching innovative ideas into the market

“The Honorable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources has graciously confirmed his attendance and will be launching the NCDMB 10-year R&D roadmap as well as commission the Technology Innovation and Incubation center established by the Board to facilitate innovation and incubation of ideas for market adoption. The HMSPR will also launch the $50 Million R&D Fund utilization protocol.

“I encourage interested members of the public and Nigerians in the Diaspora to log on to the link http://ncdmb.gov.ng/rdfair2021/ to register and attend this important conference.”

However, Wabote added: “The Board has started partnering with private investors in order to commercialize research findings in the nation, adding that the commercialization of the research findings was targeted at enhancing investment, creating wealth, jobs and capacities in Nigeria.