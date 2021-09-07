Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

The Lagos State Government has announced resumption guidelines for the 2021/2022 Academic Session for public and private schools across the State.

Schools are expected to resume on Sept. 13, while for Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools students are to resume in batches from Sept. 19, 2021.

This was contained in a statement by Mr Ganiu Lawal, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Ministry of Education on Monday in Lagos.

According to the statement, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, Commissioner for Education, Lagos State, explained that boarders in the Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools and SS2 students seeking placement into SS3 class would resume Sept. 10.

“ The revision for this class will run from Sept. 20 to Sept. 26 while promotion examination to SS3 class will start from Sept. 27 to Oct. 8, 2021.

” The newly admitted JS1 students into Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools are to resume Oct. 2 for one-week orientation programme which will intimate them on the secondary school structure and modalities.”

She added that other returning students in JSS 2, JSS 3, SS1 and SS2 in the various Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools are to resume on Oct. 9, while classes for these set of students will begin on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021.

The commissioner revealed that the adoption of staggered resumption for Model Colleges and Upgraded Schools was due to the presence of 2020/2021 SS3 students currently writing the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

She explained that the ongoing WASSCE will end on Oct. 6, 2021 and the fact that these schools cannot accommodate seven sets in the boarding system.

Adefisayo, therefore, appealed to parents to abide by the new development for a smooth academic session and advised pupils/students to take their academics more seriously and devote more time to their studies.

The commissioner wished the students a successful academic session.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria