Lagos Task Force impounds 410 ‘okada’

Some of the seized okada.

By Bose Adelaja, LAGOS

Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit (Task Force), Thursday, said it had impounded a total of 410 motorcycles (okada) in one week for plying prohibited routes.

It promised not to rest on its oars “until penchant disregard for traffic rules and regulations reduces drastically among commercial motorcyclists in the metropolis.”

The motorcycles were impounded between last week and Wednesday.

Giving the breakdown of the figure, the Chairman of Lagos State Task Force, CSP Shola Jejeloye, stated that 300 motorbikes(okada) were impounded on prohibited routes last week, while 110 were seized on Wednesday.

He explained that officials of the agency carried out enforcement in Isolo, Ojodu-Berger, Ojota, Lagos Island and Surulere last week, while the enforcement drive of the agency was also extended to 2nd Rainbow, where it seized 110 motor bikes on Wednesday.

The chairman emphasised that the agency would do everything within its power to enforce the restriction of motorbikes on Lagos highways and bridges.

He urged Lagosians to desist from patronising okada (motorcyclists) plying highways, maintaining that “it’s better to be safe than sorry”.

CSP Jejeloye noted that it is disturbing that motorcyclists are refusing to comply with the Lagos Traffic Law restricting them from operating on highways and bridges.

He added that the law was made in the best interest of the general public.

He stated that enforcing the law is like saving recalcitrant motorcyclists from killing themselves and endangering the lives of other road users.

Vanguard News Nigeria