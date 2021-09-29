The Kwara State Government has released the results of the 2021 Common Entrance and Basic Education Certificate (BECE) Examinations.

Hajia Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, the State Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, made this known during the presentation of results by the Directorate of Curriculum and Assessment in her office on Tuesday in Ilorin.

The commissioner said results are ready for collection at the Ministry’s headquarters, Ilorin, while she urged principals to visit the Curriculum and Assessment Directorate for the collection of scratch cards that will be used to check the students’ results.

“I have the honour to inform the general public that the results of both Common Entrance and BECE are ready for collection.

“Principals should visit the Curriculum and Assessment Directorate for the collection of scratch cards that will be used to check the students’ results.

“The scratch cards are free and no principal should charge any fees from parents and guardians.

“Any Principal found wanting will be dealt with in accordance with Civil Service rules,” she said.

In his remarks, the President, All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary schools, Alhaji Toyin Abdullahi, commended the efforts of the Ministry in releasing the results on time.

“This is the first time since I assumed office as ANCOPSS President that the results of Common Entrance and BECE will come out in the first week of resumption for Academic session,” he said.

He reassured the present administration of their unalloyed support in its bid to take the education sector to greater heights.

