….Vows to fish out, punish individuals behind killings

By Shina Abubakar

THE Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, yesterday, stated that the recent killings in Modakeke, a neighbouring community with Ife, were perpetrated to instigate fresh communal clash between the towns.

Ooni, in an exclusive interview with Vanguard, stated that the two communities have agreed never to go to war again in the interest of development.

His words: “Some people are trying to instigate communal clash between Ife and Modakeke. They probably thought it is still a good way of doing things, but I am a monarch of peace. I don’t want war. Nobody wants war; my predecessor (of blessed memory) did his best to curb incidents like this.

“Things didn’t go well with agitations here and there; some set of people had a disagreement and they started killing themselves. They now want to turn it into a community fight, which doesn’t make sense.

“So, what we are doing is to patiently get to the root of it and not categorize it as a community fight. Any individual responsible for the killings will be made to pay for it.

“We are looking at a different approach, we don’t want war. In any town where there is war, there won’t be development. Look at our youths everywhere without jobs; is it a war that will now settle them? It doesn’t make sense, it will be counter-productive.

“We have been able to reach an agreement within the two communities that we are not going to war. Anybody that is found wanting, will be dealt with individually. So, nobody will be encouraged to hide under the community to foment trouble, it doesn’t work, it hasn’t worked for us in the past, it won’t work now.

“The strategy now is very clear and different and that is one of the reasons why we have been able to do away with the violence and investigation is still going on, so I can assure you that all is well.”

