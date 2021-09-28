By Abdulmumin Murtala, KANO

Few days to the All Progressives Congress, APC, October 16 state congress, Kano State’s Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said the state is ready.

He made the disclosure before the commencement of the Executive Council Meeting on Tuesday.

“The ward congresses took place. That was followed by the local government congresses.

“After the inauguration of the wards party leadership, we are now waiting for the inauguration of the local government leaders who were elected few weeks back.

“We are ready for the state congress. We are making all the necessary preparations for the state congress,” Ganduje declared.

Meanwhile, the governor directed all commissioners and advisers to attend the Independence Day celebration coming up on Friday, October 1.

“Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba is leading the Committee for Independence Day celebration.

“I am also directing all Commissioners and Advisers to be there on Friday, during Independence Day parade,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria