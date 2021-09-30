By Godfrey Bivbere and Providence Adeyinka

The Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Kano/Jigawa Command, has seized 707 bags of smuggled rice and other items with a Duty Paid Value of N41.3 million.

The seizures were made between July and September, Command’s Comptroller, Suleiman Umar, said in a statement.

He also disclosed that Customs seized 155 bales of second-hand clothes, 130 cartons of spaghetti, and 16 jerry cans of vegetable oil.



Other seizures made were 231 cartons of milk, eight cartons of macaroni, 30 packs of mosquito coils, 10 cartons of dry cell batteries, and six cartons of snuff made in Ghana.

He stated: “Let me state clearly that the Customs and Excise Management Act (CEMA), empowers us to search premises for smuggled goods.

“CEMA also empowers us to patrol freely and to make an arrest where applicable in order to enforce government’s fiscal policies,’’ he said.

Umar added that the command collected N16.9 billion revenue between January and August 2021.

Umar said the command would not relent in its efforts at ensuring a secured atmosphere for businesses to strive in Kano and in Jigawa States.