The Kano State Road and Traffic Agency (KAROTA) said it intercepted a vehicle conveying Indian hemp into the State.



This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by the Public Relations Officer of the Agency, Mr Nabilusi Abubakar, on Thursday in Kano.



According to the statement, “the exhibit was concealed in a Golf car with registration number: SMK 904 XV, driven by one Abubakar Aminu resident of Sabon Titi Gidan Kankara in Kano state.



“Aminu was apprehended on Wednesday night at about 11:30p.m around temporary trailers’ park, Dangwauro, on Zaria Road after credible intelligence gathering revealed that the vehicle was used to smuggle in Cannabis Sativa,” he said.



The Managing Director of the Agency, Dr Baffa Babba-Dan’agundi, handed over the confiscated consignment to the NDLEA, Kano Command.



He warned KAROTA personnel to ensure that criminals did not bring into the state any prohibited drugs or items hazardous to human health and lives.



The Managing Director called on the general public not to relent in their support for the agency by providing it with credible information that would lead to the arrest of criminals.



He restated that there’s always a reward for such.

Babba-Dan’agundi also assured NDLEA Boss of the agency’s support and more synergy in the fight against drugs abuse in the State.



Earlier, the NDLEA Commander, Mr Isah Likita, applauded KAROTA for the arrest saying all hands must be on deck in the fight against drug abuse.



He said it was important for people to understand that the fight was a general one which every stakeholder must be involved.

