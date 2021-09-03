The Police in Kaduna State has ordered restriction of human and vehicular movement within the state from Friday midnight to Saturday 6p.m.

The order is contained in a statement by the Public Relations, ASP Mohammed Jalije on Friday in Kaduna.

He said that the order was given by the Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Abdullahi Mudassiru.

“The CP Kaduna state has ordered the strict enforcement of the restriction of human and vehicular movement into and within the state.

“This is in compliance with the directive of Kaduna state government during the local government election scheduled to hold on Saturday across the 23 local government areas of the State.

“The general public is hereby informed that the restriction of movement will take effect from midnight (0000hrs to 1800hrs) and it covers all the entry points into the state and within the entire 23 local government areas where the elections will be held.

“No large gatherings or campaign of whatever guise will be tolerated within the stipulated restriction hours and violators of the said order will be dealt with according to extant laws of the state.

“The command is therefore calling on all law-abiding citizens of the state to comply with this restriction order since all eligible voters are allowed to go out and exercise their franchise without fear of intimidation from any quarter,’’ he said.

According to him, effective security deployment has been made to secure all the poling units and collation centres across the state and a Rapid Response Team situated in all the local government areas to promptly respond to distress calls.

Jalije advised that while the election is ongoing, the public should be security conscious of their environment.

He urged people to report suspicious activities or persons to the nearest security formation or via the Kaduna police command designated emergency mobile phone numbers- 08075391105 and 07039675856 for prompt intervention.

“The Commissioner of Police thus solicits for understanding from the public as to any inconvenience the restriction might cause,” he said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria