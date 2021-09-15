By Dapo Akinrefon

Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe was on Wednesday inaugurated as lawmaker to represent Cross River North Senatorial District.

With the development, Jarigbe has left his seat in the House of Representatives to join the club of senior lawmakers in the upper chamber of the National Assembly.

His journey to the upper chamber of the National Assembly was not a tea party.

He faced series of legal battles before he was eventually cleared by the Court of Appeal as the winner of the election.

Legally, he takes over from the late Senator Rose Oko who died in a London hospital many months ago.

However, Dr Steve Odey had occupied that seat in error and was booted out by the Supreme Court, after Jarigbe had been declared the proper and fit person to occupy the seat.

His moves to stop Jarigbe only gave him a temporary tag to the red chambers.

Even after Jarigbe’s victory at the Court of Appeal, it was learned that there were still moves to stop his inauguration.

But the National Assembly leadership chose to stand on the side of justice and informed him on Tuesday night to get ready to be sworn-in on Wednesday as senator.

Reacting to his inauguration, Senator Sandy Onor, who represents Cross River Central in the senate, described the development stylishly as Jari-synthesis.

He said his inauguration was a plus for Cross River and for the PDP.

Also reacting to the inauguration, Patrick Agbe, an ex-officio member of the PDP from the south south said: “it’s a proof of Cross River being a PDP own state. For Cross River north, it’s a love being that the mantle has been given to Ogoja LGA for the first time and history can now be written with the Senate rotating to mother LGA, thereby giving everyone in the north a sense of belonging.

“Ogoja LGA is most delighted having the first time representation at the Senate. For whom God has blessed , no man can curse. Let’s work for the collective interests of the state rather our selfish interest.”