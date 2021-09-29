By Emma Ujah, Abuja Bureau Chief

The Accountant- General of the Federation (GF), Mr. Ahmed Idris, has vowed to deal with officials found to involve in any infraction in the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

He gave the warning at the final phase of the nationwide training for IPPIS Role Players held in Minna, Niger State, according to a statement by the Director of Information, Mr. Henshaw Ogubike, last night.

Mr. Idris was quoted as saying, “Let me remind you that there is no room for compromise and the government will deal decisively with any Role Player involved in any kind of infraction. Your schedule is a trust and you are expected to be above board”.

The warning was directed at IPPIS Role Players are staff of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs)i including tertiary institutions and the Police that have been granted access to carry out certain roles on the centralised IPPIS platform.

Recently, the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation announced the decentralisation of the operations of the IPPIS, to enable Ministries, Departments, Agencies, tertiary institutions and the Police to handle some issues in their payroll without necessarily having to come to the IPPIS headquarters in Abuja.

The SGF reminded the IPPIS Role Players that they were an important part of the complex machinery meant to sustain a flawless payroll system and advised that they should be honest, diligent and correctly apply the ideas gained at the training in carrying out the responsibility assigned to them.

On the Presidential directive that all government personnel should be enrolled on the IPPIS, Mr. Idris maintained that although some individuals and associations had attempted to discredit the policy, a large percentage of government personnel have been enrolled on the IPPIS platform.

He assured that more efforts wiould be made to get the remaining government employees onto the IPPIS platform.

In his remarks at the closing of the training, the Director (IPPIS), Dr. Ben Nsikak appreciated the Accountant General of the Federation for approving the training exercise.

He expressed optimism that with the training, the IPPIS Role Players had been adequately equipped to carry out updates and variations in their payroll and advised the Role Players to limit themselves to the activities that are expected of them.

“At the back end, you can carry out updates, however there are updates that you are not entitled to do at the back end like updating date of first appointment and date of birth. Limit yourselves to the activities that you are expected to do”, he said.