Inside Nollywood targets 1,500 talents

Mr. Obinna Mouma, Founder, Inside Nollywood Film Festival and Awards, INFFAA, (middle); Nollywood actor Obi Dike, an Ambassador of INFFAA, displaying a letter of conferment from INFFAA (4th right); Mr. Ogemdi Udegbunam, Project Supervisor and Manager(right), with other members of the group.

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

No fewer than 1,500 fresh talents are targeted to be discovered during the Inside Nollywood Film Festival and Awards, INFFAA, coming up in November this year in Awka, the Anambra State capital.

Also over 350 filmmakers from Nigeria and across the world will be attracted to the festival, as over 70 films have already been submitted, while about 300 more are expected to be submitted before the end of October for the film festival.

Meanwhile Anambra State Government through the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, Culture and Tourism, has indicated interest to partner with INFAA, and be part of the festival which it said is one of its kinds in the state.

Addressing newsmen at Marble Arch Hotel Awka, founder of INFFAA, Mr. Obinna Mouma, said that INFFAA, was created to celebrate African creative minds in the entertainment industry, just as it creates platform where filmmakers all over the world, especially Africans meet to share ideas.

Founded in 2014, INFFAA, according to Mouma, is an audio visual outfit staffed with skilled professionals, creative innovators, seasoned developers and outstanding content analysts for contents development.

“We have amassed enviable success records which are traceable to our wealth of experience, attention to details, and being privileged to classified information.

“INFFAA is presently one of the most credible and formidable media outfit for film practitioners and lovers of Nollywood movies.

“INFFAA deliberately commits to the ideals of empowerment and creative engagement through its investment in the development of local creative talents, and in keeping faith with the next generation.”

Mr Mouma also disclosed that the three days film festival will have deceased veteran actors like, Sam Loko Efe, Ashley Nwosu, Enabeli Enebuwa and Justus Esiri honoured, while those still living, the likes of Chief Olu Jacobs, Chief Pete Edochie and others including the females among them also honoured.

A letter of endorsement/partnership the founder of INFFAA, by the state by Chioma Ifediora, on behalf of the state Commissioner for Diaspora Affairs, Culture and Tourism, read in part: “We write to acknowledge your request for endorsement and partnership with our Ministry in respect of Inside Bollywood Film Festival and Award.”

This is a laudable project. As the first of its kind in the history of the state. The film festival will provide an opportunity for networking among veterans and aspiring film makers to grow the indigenous film industry and expose vast opportunities in Anambra State.

“We wish to state that this endorsement letter confers on you the right to use the Anambra State Logo and title of the Ministry in your press releases, posters, flyers, media and all other communication paraphernalia in the build up to and during the event.”

